Philadelphia area July 4th fireworks list for 2019

PENNSYLVANIA

NEW JERSEY

DELAWARE

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- July 4th is right around the corner and there are dozens of fireworks displays scheduled throughout the Delaware Valley! Check out the list below to find one near you.-------Date: June 29th and July 1st at 9:30 p.m.Where: Penn's LandingDate: July 4th around 9:30 p.m. after the Party on the ParkwayWhere: Ben Franklin Parkway at Art MuseumDate: July 4th at 9:15 p.m.Where: Northeast PhiladelphiaLawncrest Recreation Center6000 Rising Sun Avenue and Shelbourne StreetPhiladelphia, Pennsylvania 19111Date: July 12th and July 13thWhere: After the Phillies gamesCitizen's Bank Park1 Citizens Bank WayPhiladelphia, Pennsylvania 19148* Reading, Pa.Date: June 27th, June 29th and July 3rdWhere: After the Reading Fightin Phils gameFirst Energy Stadium1900 Centre AvenueReading, Pennsylvania 19601* Shillington, Pa.Date: July 6th at 10 p.m.Where: Governor Mifflin High School101 South Waverly StreetShillington, Pennsylvania 19607* Doylestown, Pa.Date: July 7th at DuskWhere: Central Park425 Wells RoadDoylestown, Pennsylvania 18901* Erwinna, Pa.Date: June 29th at DuskWhere: Tinicum Park, River RoadErwinna, Pennsylvania 18920* Langhorne, Pa.Dates: July 4th at 9 p.m.Where: Sesame Place Theme Park100 Sesame RoadLanghorne, Pennsylvania 19047* New Hope, Pa.Dates: July 5th at 9:30 p.m.Where: Along the Delaware River, River RoadNew Hope, Pennsylvania 18938* Quakertown, Pa.Date: July 4th at 9:30 p.m.Location: Memorial Park600 Mill StreetQuakertown, Pennsylvania 18951* Southampton, Pa.Date: July 4th at 9:35 p.m.Where: Southampton Days Fair, Tamanend Park1255 Second Street PikeSouthampton, Pennsylvania 18966* Yardley, Pa.Date: July 6th at DuskShady Brook Farm931 Stoney Hill RoadYardley, Pennsylvania 19067* Chester, Pa.Date: July 6th at 7 p.m.Where: After the Philadelphia Union gameTalen Energy Stadium1 Stadium DriveChester, Pennsylvania 19013* Downingtown, Pa.Date: July 4th at DuskWhere: Kerr Park1 Park LaneDowningtown, Pennsylvania 19335* East Goshen Twp., Pa.Date: June 29th at DuskEast Goshen Township Park1661 Paoli PikeWest Chester, Pennsylvania 19380* Kennett Square, Pa.Date: July 3rd at 9:15 p.m.Where: Longwood Gardens1001 Longwood RoadKennett Square, Pennsylvania 19348* Nottingham, Pa.Date: June 29th at Dusk (rain date June 30th)Where: Nottingham County Park150 Park RoadNottingham, Pennsylvania 19362* Parkesburg, Pa.Date: July 6th at DuskWhere: Minch Park300 West Third AvenueParkesburg, Pennsylvania 19365* Phoenixville, Pa.Date: July 4th at 9:15 p.m.Where: Friendship FieldFillmore Street and Franklin AvenuePhoenixville, Pennsylvania 19460* Tredyffrin, Pa.Date: July 4th at DuskWhere: Wilson Farm Park500 Lee RoadWayne, Pennsylvania 19087* Aston Township, Pa.Date: July 4th at DuskWhere: Sun Valley High School Athletic Fields2881 Pancoast AveAston, Pennsylvania 19014* Bethel Township, Pa.Date: July 3rd at DuskWhere: Bethel Springs Elementary School3280 Foulk RoadGarnet Valley, Pennsylvania 19060* Clifton Heights, PaDate: July 4th at 9:15 p.m.Where: Clifton Heights Athletic Field217 N. Springfield RoadClifton Heights, Pennsylvania 19018* Collingdale, Pa.Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.Where: Collingdale Park501 Jackson AvenueCollingdale, Pennsylvania 19023* Essington, Pa.Date: June 29th at 9:30 p.m. (rain date June 30th)Where: Governor Printz Park2nd Street and Taylor AvenueEssington, Pennsylvania 19029* Glenolden, Pa.Date: June 29th at DuskWhere: Interboro High School baseball field500 16th AvenueProspect Park, Pennsylvania 19076* Lansdowne, Pa.Date: July 4th at DuskWhere: Penn Wood High School100 Green AvenueLansdowne, Pennsylvania 19050* Ridley Park, Pa.Date: July 6th at DuskWhere: Ridley Park LakeWest Ridley & ConstitutionRidley Park, Pennsylvania 19078* Upper Darby, Pa.Date: July 3rd at 9:20 p.m.Where: Upper Darby High School Memorial Stadium601 N Lansdowne AvenueDrexel Hill, Pennsylvania 19026* Allentown, Pa.Date: July 4th at 9:10 p.m.Where: J. Birney Crum Stadium2027 Linden StreetAllentown, Pennsylvania 18104* Allentown, Pa.Date: July 4th at DuskWhere: Dorney Park3830 Dorney Park RoadAllentown, Pennsylvania 18104* Allentown, Pa.Date: July 4th and July 5thWhere: After the Lehigh Valley Ironpigs gameCoca-Cola Park1050 Ironpigs WayAllentown, Pennsylvania 18109* Bethlehem, Pa.Date: July 4th at DuskWhere: Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks789 E 1st StreetBethlehem, Pennsylvania 18015* Upper Macungie Township, Pa.Date: July 6th at Dusk (rain date July 7th)Where: Earl Adams Memorial Park8935 Breinigsville RoadBreinigsville, Pennsylvania 18031* Abington, Pa.Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.Where: Abington Senior High School900 Highland AveAbington, Pennsylvania 19001* Ambler, Pa.Date: July 5th at 9 p.m. (rain date July 6th)Where: Wissahickon High School521 Houston RoadAmbler, Pennsylvania 19002* Conshohocken, Pa.Date: July 3rd at 9:45 p.m.Where: Sutcliffe ParkWest 9th Avenue and Freedley StreetConshohocken, Pennsylvania 19428* Glenside, Pa.Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.Where: Abington Senior High School900 Highland AveAbington, Pennsylvania 19001* Limerick, Pa.Date: July 4th at DuskWhere: Waltz Golf Farm303 W. Ridge PikeLimerick, PA 19468* Lower Providence, Pa.Date: July 6th at Dusk (rain date July 6th)Where: Eagleville Park100 Parklane DriveNorristown, Pennsylvania 19403* Narberth, Pa.Date: July 4th at DuskWhere: Narberth Playground100 Conway AvenueNarberth, Pennsylvania 19072* Norristown, Pa.Date: July 4th at DuskWhere: Elmwood Park1661 Harding BoulevardNorristown, Pennsylvania 19401* Pottstown, Pa.Date: July 4th at DuskWhere: Pottstown Memorial Park75 W. King StreetPottstown, PA 19464* Skippack, Pa.Date: July 4th at DuskWhere: Palmer Park4081 Heckler RoadSkippack, Pennsylvania 19426* Upper Merion Township, Pa.Date: July 4th at Dusk (rain date July 5th)Where: Heuser Park694 West Beidler RoadKing of Prussia, Pennsylvania 19406* Atlantic City, N.J.Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.Where: Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa* Atlantic City, N.J.Date: July 4th at 10 p.m.Where: Tropicana Casino and Resort and along the Boardwalk* Buena Vista, N.J.Date: July 6th at Dusk (rain date July 13th)Where: Michael Debbi Park315 Cedar AvenueRichland, New Jersey 08350* Hammonton, N.J.Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.Where: Hammonton Lake Park100 Sports DriveHannonton, New Jersey 08037* Margate City, N.J.Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.Where: Huntington Avenue Beach* Bordentown, N.J.Date: July 5th at Dusk (rain date July 6th)Where: Joseph Lawrence Park316 Ward AvenueBordentown, New Jersey 08505* Evesham, N.J.Date: July 4th at 9:30 p.m.Where: Cherokee High School120 Tomlinson Mill RoadMarlton, New Jersey 08053* Florence, N.J.Date: July 6th at 9 p.m.Where: Veterans Park behind municipal complex711 Broad StreetFlorence, New Jersey 08518* Medford Township, N.J.Date: July 3rd at 9 p.m. (rain date July 5th)Where: Freedom Park105 Pixie Moss TrailMedford, New Jersey 08055* Mount Holly, N.J.Date: July 5th at Dusk (rain date July 6th)Where: Iron Works Park157 Wollners DriveMount Holly, New Jersey 08060* Audubon, N.J.Date: July 4th at DuskWhere: Audubon High School football stadium350 Edgewood AvenueAudubon, New Jersey 08106* Barrington, N.J.Date: July 3rd at DuskWhere: Behind Woodland School1 School LaneBarrington, New Jersey 08007* Camden, N.J.Date: June 29th, July 1st at DuskWhere: Camden WaterfrontAdventure Aquarium or Battleship New Jersey* Camden, N.J.Date: July 4th at 9:30 p.m.Where: Wiggins Waterfront Park2 Riverside DriveCamden, New Jersey 08103* Collingswood, N.J.Date: July 4th at 9:15 p.m. (rain date July 5th)Where: Collingswood High School424 Collings AvenueCollingswood, New Jersey 08108* Haddon Township, N.J.Date: July 3rd at Dusk (rain date July 5th)Where: Haddon Township High School football stadium406 Memorial AvenueWestmont, New Jersey 08108* Haddonfield, N.J.Date: July 3rd at 9:20 p.m.Where: Along Kings HighwayHaddonfield, New Jersey 08033* Avalon, N.J.Date: July 4th at 8:45 p.m.Where: 30th Street Beach* Cape May, N.J.Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.Where: Congress Beach* Lower Township, N.J.Date: July 3rd and 5th at 9 p.m.Where: Bayfront near Emerson AvenueNorth Cape May, New Jersey 08204* Wildwood, N.J.Date: July 4th at 10 p.m. (rain date July 5th)Where: Pine Avenue Beach, but visible all along the boardwalk* Ocean City, N.J.Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.Where: Ocean City boardwalk* Sea Isle City ,N.J.Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.Where: 50th Street Beach* Stone Harbor, N.J.Date: July 4th at DuskWhere: 95th Street Beach Pavilion* Bridgeton, N.J.Date: July 4th at 9:30 p.m.Where: Alden Field at Bridgeton City Park25 Mayor Aitken DriveBridgeton, New Jersey 08302* Millville, N.J.Date: July 5th at DuskWhere: Cumberland County Fair3001 Carmel RoadMillville, New Jersey 08332* Monroe Township, N.J.Date: July 4th at Dusk (rain date July 5th)Where: Williamstown High School700 N Tuckahoe RoadWilliamstown, New Jersey 08094* Washington Township, N.J.Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.Where: Washington Township High School Complex529 Hurffville Crosskeys RoadSewell, New Jersey 08080* Westville, N.J.Date: June 29th at Dusk (rain date June 30th)Where: Along River DriveWestville, New Jersey 08093* Woodbury, N.J.Date: July 6th at DuskWhere: Woodbury High School25 N. Broad StreetWoodbury, New Jersey 08096* East Windsor, N.J.Date: July 6th at 9:30 p.m.Where: Etra Lake ParkMilford Road and Etra Perrineville RoadEast Windsor, New Jersey 08520* Ewing, N.J.Date: July 3rd at 9 p.m. (rain date July 5th)Where: The College of New Jersey soccer fields on Green Lane323 Ewingville RoadEwing Township, New Jersey 08638* Hamilton, N.J.Date: July 3rd at 9:30 p.m.Where: Veterans Park2388 Kuser RoadHamilton Township, New Jersey 08690* Lambertville, N.J.Date: July 5th at 9:30 p.m.Where: Along the Delaware RiverGreater Lambertville - New Hope Chamber of Commerce77 Bridge StreetLambertville, New Jersey 08530* Lawrence Township, N.J.Date: June 28th at 9:15 p.m. (rain date June 39th)Where: Rider University2083 Lawrenceville RoadLawrenceville, New Jersey 08648* Trenton, N.J.Date: June 26th, June 27th, June 29th, July 4th and July 6thWhere: After the Trenton Thunder gamesArm & Hammer Park1 Thunder RoadTrenton, New Jersey 08611* West Windsor, N.J.Date: July 13th at 9:40 p.m. (rain date July 14th)Where: Mercer County Park1638 Old Trenton RoadWest Windsor Township, New Jersey 08550* Barnegat, N.J.Date: July 3rd at DuskWhere: Municipal Dock427 E. Bay AveBarnegat, New Jersey 08005* Beach Haven, N.J.Date: July 4th at DuskWhere: Bay Village9th and Bay AvenueBay Village, New Jersey 08008* Beachwood, N.J.Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.Where: Beachfront* Brick Township, N.J.Date: July 4th at DuskWhere: Windward Beach Park265 Princeton AvenueBrick, New Jersey 08724* Jackson, N.J.Date: Nightly July 3rd through July 6th at 10 p.m.Where: Six Flags Great Adventure1 Six Flags BoulevardJackson, New Jersey 08527* Jackson, N.J.Date: July 6th at DuskWhere: John F. Johnson Jr. Memorial Park200 Kierych Memorial DriveJackson, New Jersey* Lacey Township, N.J.Date: July 3rd at 9:15 p.m.Where: Lacey Township High School73 Haines StreetLanoka Harbor, New Jersey 08734* Lakehurst, N.J.Date: July 3rd at DuskWhere: Lake Horicon and Lakehurst Elementary School301 Union AvenueLakehurst, New Jersey 08733* Lakewood, N.J.Date: July 3rdWhere: After the Lakewood BlueClaws gameFirst Energy Park2 Stadium WayLakewood, New Jersey 08701* Lakewood, N.J.Date: July 3rd at 9:15 p.m.Where: Lake CarasaljoNorth Lake Drive or South Lake Drive* Lavallette, N.J.Date: July 7th at Dusk (rain date July 14th)Where: Lavallette GazeboBay BoulevardLavallette, New Jersey 08735* Long Beach Island, N.J.Date: July 4th at DuskWhere: 9th and Bay AvenueBay Village, New Jersey 08008* Plumsted, N.J.Date: July 6th at DuskWhere: New Egypt High School117 Evergreen RoadNew Egypt, New Jersey 08533* Point Pleasant Beach, N.J.Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.Where: Jenkinson's Boardwalk300 Ocean AvePoint Pleasant Beach, New Jersey 08742* Seaside Heights, N.J.Date: July 4th at 9:30 p.m.Location: Seaside Heights Boardwalk* Tuckerton, N.J.Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.Where: Tuckerton Seaport120 W. Main StreetTuckerton, New Jersey 08087* Pilesgrove, N.J.Date: July 6th at DuskWhere: Four Seasons Campground158 Woodstown-Daretown Rd.Pilesgrove, NewJersey 08098* Woodstown, N.J.Date: July 4th at DuskWhere: Marlton Park123 Marlton RoadPilesgrove, New Jersey 08098* Elsmere, Del.Date: July 6th at DuskWhere: Fairgrounds ParkFilbert & Dover AvenuesElsmere, Delaware 19805* Hockessin, Del.Date: July 4th at DuskWhere: Swift Park, Piedmont Baseball Fields, Hockessin Library and Artesian Soccer Fields* Middletown, Del.Date: July 4th at Dusk (rain date July 5th)Where: Silver Lake Park200 E Cochran StreetMiddletown, Delaware 19709* Newark, Del.Date: July 4th at Dusk (rain date July 5th)Where: University of Delaware Athletic Complex625 Marvin DriveNewark, Delaware 19713* Wilmington, Del.Date: July 4th at DuskWhere: Tubman-Garrett Riverfront ParkAlong the Christiana RiverWilmington, DE 19801* Wilmington, Del.Date: July 12thWhere: After the Wilmington Blue Rocks gameFrawley Stadium801 Shipyard DriveWilmington, Delaware 19801* Wilmington, Del.Date: July 6th at DuskWhere: DuPont Country Club1001 Rockland RoadWilmington, Delaware 19803* Bethany Beach, Del.Date: July 4th at DuskWhere: Downtown on the beachBethany Beach, Delaware 19930* Dewey Beach, Del.Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.Where: Rehoboth Bay, North Beach/IvyDewey Beach, Delaware 19971* Laurel, Del.Date: July 4th at 9:15 p.m.Where: Central Avenue Bridge403 North Central AvenueLaurel, Delaware 19956* Lewes, Del.Date: July 4th at DuskWhere: Lewes BeachLewes, Delaware 19958* Millsboro, Del.Date: June 29th at 9:30 p.m. (rain date June 30th)Where: Cupola ParkMorris Street at Hunters PointMillsboro, Delaware 19966* Rehoboth Beach, Del.Date: July 3rd at 9:30 p.m.Where: South of Rehoboth Avenue along the beach and boardwalkRehoboth Beach, Delaware 19971* Dover, Del.Date: July 4th at 9:20 p.m. (rain date July 6th)Where: Legislative Hall411 Legislative AvenueDover, Delaware 19901* Dover, Del.Date: July 5th at DuskWhere: Dover Downs Hotel & Casino1131 North DuPont HighwayDover , Delaware 19901* Smyrna/Clayton, Del.Date: July 4th at 9:15 p.m.Where: George C. Wright Jr. Municipal Park325 North Main StreetSmyrna, Delaware 19977