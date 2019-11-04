Arts & Entertainment

Frozen 2 truck takes to the streets of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Everyone's favorite sisters from Arendelle are in Philadelphia this week.

Monday, the Frozen 2 truck stopped by 6abc.

The highly anticipated sequel hits theaters on November 22nd.



To celebrate, this truck is making its way across the city handing out Frozen goodies.

You can get Frozen stickers, tattoos, collector cards and possibly even some tickets to see the movie, but you have to prove you're a big fan!



"We want to see costumes, those kids will be getting the tickets and one of our premium tote bags that comes with all the goodies included," says Chris Jalick of NMB Media.

There are only a limited amount of free tickets available each day.

Disney is the parent company of 6abc.
