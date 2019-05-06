Arts & Entertainment

'Game of Thrones' fans spot Starbucks cup in scene

EMBED <>More Videos

'Game of Thrones' fans spot Starbucks cup in scene.

'Game of Thrones' fans are used to closely watching the screen for any clues as to what comes next, but Sunday night they spotted something else.

You can clearly see a Starbucks cup in an early scene featuring Daenerys and Jon Snow.

RELATED: Mother of Dragons and Missandei coming to Houston before the finale





Viewers on Twitter said they didn't know Winterfell had Starbucks.

Fans also spotted a few other continuity errors as well.


RELATED: 'Game of Thrones' memorabilia and archives housed at Texas A&M
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionstarbuckshbo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congrats! Meghan and Harry welcome baby boy
Mother could face charges after child abandoned in Kensington
Driver in South Philly crash says he was trying to avoid gunfire
Cory Booker proposes national license for all gun owners
4-year-old may have been kidnapped by 3 men in pickup: Police
Nurse accused of taking inappropriate photos of patients
Show More
14-year-old Sports Illustrated star killed at house party
Fire burns through Delco building
Large stones tumble from facade of Fishtown Church
Tractor trailer catches fire on the New Jersey Turnpike
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Warmer Today
More TOP STORIES News