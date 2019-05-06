'Game of Thrones' fans spot Starbucks cup in scene.

Give me the oral history of the Starbucks cup in the frame!!!! pic.twitter.com/4CkFJXFQ91 — Jordan Crucchiola (@JorCru) May 6, 2019

whose cup is it pic.twitter.com/zw1v6VXQV4 — Moban (@McMathketball) May 6, 2019

a starbucks cup had more scenes in season 8 than ghost had in season 7 — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) May 6, 2019

This season alone #gameofthrones has:

1. used two different Dany wigs for the same scene

2. forgotten a starbucks cup on the table

3. referred to Gendry’s bastard surname as “Rivers” instead of “Waters” — sad salsa (@antisansa) May 6, 2019

