Gloucester Co. singer vying for golden ticket on Sunday's American Idol

Gloucester Co. singer vying for golden ticket on American Idol

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The auditions continue this Sunday on American Idol with more golden tickets up for grabs.

We already know we have 3 stars on the rise from the Delaware Valley headed to Hollywood - Catie Turner from Langhorne, Bucks County, Dennis Lorenzo from West Philly and Mara Justine from Galloway Township, New Jersey.

And we have 4 more local contestants who have yet to face the judges.

Carly Moffa is one of them. She's a singer-songwriter from Williamstown, Gloucester County.

Alicia Vitarelli and Justin Guarini recap Week 2 of American Idol



"I am really proud of where I came from I am really grateful. I wouldn't be who I am today if I didn't grow up exactly as I did," she said.

Carly lovingly says she's from an Italian farming family in Williamstown.

" My parents have a farm - a Christmas tree farm - so I grew up pulling trees and cutting trees down and I also really love Christmas," she said.

Steering pigs and swine, this farm girl from Jersey took her musical drive a little farther down south for college.

"I ended up in Nashville, but I miss home. I miss home so much," she said.

Justin Guarini and Alicia Vitarelli recap week 1 of American Idol



With one semester left at Belmont University, she packed up and chased her dream.

"I went on the road and started playing music and fell in love with it," she said.

So you can imagine what she thought when the Idol open call bus tour came to Nashville.

"My mom was like 'Oh my gosh you have to do this - you have to it's such a great opportunity!' I'm like, okay mom, okay," she said. "I have only been able to go outside my comfort zone because my mom believed in me."

So mom, Betsy, flew down to Tennessee for her little girl's big shot.

Justin Guarini gives the inside scoop on American Idol



"I have only been able to go outside my comfort zone because my mom believed in me," said Carly.

Betsy has progressive multiple sclerosis and her bravery has been Carly's musical muse

"Relentless. She just says no, the doctors are wrong and she fights like that. It's awesome and encourages me to do the same thing," said Carly.

And as she steps into the national spotlight and gets her chance to perform in front of the judges for that coveted golden ticket, Carly says she's still just the Jersey girl from the Christmas tree farm making music.

"I hope that what comes across is just me. I am an imperfect human and that's okay. And that inspires people to just try and still dream," she said.

On Sunday, Carly sings for the judges and goes for that big shot at a golden ticket.

American Idol airs Sunday and Monday at 8 p.m. on 6abc.

