good morning america

'Good Morning America' broadcasting from Philly on Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "Good Morning America" is headed to the birthplace of America.

This Thursday, "GMA" will broadcast live from Philadelphia as it brings its Pop Up Show to Eakins Oval.

Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan will anchor the special edition of "GMA" - airing on 6abc, of course - in front of a live audience outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Throughout the morning they will be joined by the Action News Morning Team, Lara Spencer, Ginger Zee as well as celebrity guests and a live performance by Philly native music legend Patti LaBelle.

You can be part of the audience by getting tickets at https://1iota.com/show/936/gma-in-philly.

While the show starts at its usual 7 a.m. time slot, audience members are being asked to get there before 6 a.m.

So get ready to be part of history - in the city that makes history.
