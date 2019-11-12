Halle Berry makes directorial debut, connects with fans in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Oscar-winner Halle Berry is making her directorial debut and she's doing it in Atlantic City, New Jersey.Hundreds of local extras were on the set on Tuesday, and aside from bragging rights, her new film "Bruised" is also bringing a much needed economic boost to the city."Bruised" is an underdog story starring Berry as a disgraced MMA fighter."I took this script because I loved the idea of a fighter making her way back into the world and redeeming herself and gaining her power back," she said.The idea of a comeback is something Atlantic City is familiar with, as it too is fighting for a big revival.The filming is bringing jobs and boosting morale in the community."The fact that she chose Boardwalk Hall over potentially Madison Square Garden speaks volumes," said Mayor Marty Small Jr.Berry said the script was originally written for a white woman in her early 20s. Berry flipped that script and on Tuesday, connected with young girls, mentoring them and sharing a moment."Her words really touched home. It was relatable," said Dunston Barley. "She had me connect that no matter how many times you fall, but it's the "get up.'"