Hanson to perform in Wilmington, Delaware Thursday night

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- It's been 22 years since they "Mmmbop-ed" into our hearts, and the Hanson brothers are still going strong.

Their tour is stopping in Wilmington, Delaware Thursday night and people have been lined up to get front row.

The concert is at the Queen Theater.

Fans of the 90s pop group arrived Wednesday and slept on the street, all to ensure they get as close as they can to the singers.

Tonight's show starts at 8 and it's a benefit concert.

Proceeds will go to Nemours Alfred I. Dupont Hospital for Children.
