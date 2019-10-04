Arts & Entertainment

Happy Place, the Instagram-ready exhibit, comes to King of Prussia mall

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Happy Place has officially arrived at the King of Prussia mall and it is a fully immersive experience for all of your senses.

The name says it all. Happy Place is a combination of all the things that put a smile on your face - in one place.

"It's a pop-up, total immersive experience that people can come and check out all of the rooms," said general manager, Rob Sherrell.

The pop-up exhibit is a 15,000 square foot interactive experience for the young and young at heart who are looking for a little bit of an escape.

It has a dozen larger than life installations and multi-sensory themed rooms. Everything from a heart-filled room, to a slide in a bubblegum-themed space, and a chance to "Vogue" like Madonna in a corner full of lights.

Of course, there's even a little Philadelphia flair with a miniature diner.

"Happy Place is not just a place for photos, it's a place where you can enjoy, even if you put your phone in your pocket," said Sherrell.

If seeing and feeling isn't enough, there's even a chocolate chip cookie room that smells like the real thing!

"It actually smells like we are inside of a chocolate chip cookie," said Sherrell.

Founder Jared Paul started this company a couple of years ago. A father of three, he wanted to surround his children with positivity and joy.

"I just want you to come and relax and take it in and enjoy yourself and maybe, in just some small way, you leave the front door just a little happier than you came in," said Paul.

The free exhibit runs from October 5, 2019 to January 5, 2020.
