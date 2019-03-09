Arts & Entertainment

Hello Kitty movie to hit the big screen

Hello Kitty movie to hit the big screen.

Moviegoers will soon say Hello! Kitty on the big screen!

Warner Brothers says it has acquired the movie rights to the 45-year-old cartoon character who doesn't talk.

It will mark the first time ever that the lovable cat will be brought to the big screen.

Warner Brothers says a script is in the works.

No word yet on when it will go into production, or hit theatres.

