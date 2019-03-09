Moviegoers will soon say Hello! Kitty on the big screen!
Warner Brothers says it has acquired the movie rights to the 45-year-old cartoon character who doesn't talk.
It will mark the first time ever that the lovable cat will be brought to the big screen.
Warner Brothers says a script is in the works.
No word yet on when it will go into production, or hit theatres.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Hello Kitty movie to hit the big screen
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News