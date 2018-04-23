ENTERTAINMENT

How to vote for your favorite American Idol contestant

Their fate is in your hands, American Idol fans.

Can our local fantastic four singers make it to the Top 10?

Local 4 sing during Top 14 Idol show
All four of our local contestants took the stage Sunday night.

Michael J. Woodard of East Falls, Catie Turner of Langhorne, Dennis Lorenzo of West Philadelphia, and Mara Justin of Galloway Township are all vying for your votes.

Mara Justine makes Top 14. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 17, 2018.

3 local contestants make Idol Top 14. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 10, 2018.



Voting opens at 8 p.m. Sunday and closes at 9 a.m. Monday.

You can vote online at AmericanIdol.com/vote, in the American Idol app or via text.

The official American Idol app is available on iOS and Android devices.

You can vote 10 times per contestant, per method.

