How to watch the Oscars: Date, time, nominations, host and other things to know about the Academy Awards

From winners jumping on chairs to the Best Picture mix-up, take a look back at surprising moments in Oscars history. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES --
The Oscars are just around the corner! Now that we know who's nominated, here's what you should know ahead of the show.

FULL LIST: 2019 Oscar nominations

When are the Oscars?

The 91st Academy Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.

As in years past, the ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in the heart of Hollywood.

How to watch the Oscars

The Oscars will air LIVE on ABC at 8 p.m. ET| 5 p.m. PT.

Check back for more ways to watch as they're announced.

Who is hosting the Oscars?
There will be no host this year, according to a Variety report.

Kevin Hart was initially announced as the show's host in early December, though he dropped out following online backlash against years-old homophobic tweets. After speculation that he might reconsider, Hart appeared on Good Morning America to say definitively that he would not be hosting and that he is done talking about the controversy.

Who are the nominees?

See the full list of nominees here.

Among the notable nominees are Netflix's art piece Roma, which walked away with 10 nods. This was tied for the most with witty British comedy The Favourite. Black Panther, the most popular film at the box office in 2018, became the first superhero movie to be nominated for Best Picture.

Among the snubs was Bradley Cooper, who did not get nominated for his directorial debut, A Star Is Born, even though he was considered a strong directing contender.

When does voting take place?
Here are key dates to keep in mind ahead of the ceremony:
  • Nominations voting opens: Monday, Jan. 7, 2019
  • Nominations voting closes: Monday, Jan. 14, 2019
  • Oscar nominations announcement: Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019
  • Oscar nominees luncheon: Monday, Feb. 4, 2019
  • Scientific and Technical Awards: Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
  • Finals voting opens: Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
  • Finals voting closes: Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
  • 91st Oscars: Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019


