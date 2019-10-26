jeopardy

Allen Iverson was the answer, just nobody on 'Jeopardy!' knew it

Everyone knows Allen Iverson is the answer - unless you were one of the contestants on "Jeopardy!" Friday night.

All that was left on the board toward the end of the Jeopardy round was the category Eastern Conference, with clues about sports of all kinds.

Contestant Kris selected the $400 clue, which read:

In 2001 this 76ers guard became the shortest NBA MVP in history & was the All-Star game MVP in an Eastern Conference victory

Kris buzzed in with "Who is Muggsy Bogues?"

Host Alex Trebek, who recently revealed he is not a fan of the Phillie Phanatic, responded, "No."

Neither contestants Jamie nor Erin wanted to guess.

The correct response, which no one got, was "Who is Allen Iverson?"



The 6-foot Iverson played 12 seasons in Philadelphia. The 5-foot 3-inches Bouges never played for the Sixers.

The next clue for $600 also involved a local sports team.

It read:

Georgetown & Villanova compete in this NCAA conference

No one buzzed in.

"That would be the Big East," Trebek replied.

Kris went for the $800 clue - which also had a Philly connection.

The clue read:

The Impact, Revolution & 2 teams called United compete in the Eastern Conference of this League.


"What is the MLS?" Kris said.

It was the correct response. The Philadelphia Union is another team in that Major League Soccer conference.

Kris, who is from Canada, ended up getting the final response in the category correct, as well. It concerned the Toronto Raptors.



Earlier in the show, he spoke about being a platelet donor to help others who need open heart surgery and cancer care.

Trebek, who is battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer, told Kris, "On behalf of a lot cancer patients, I thank you for that."
