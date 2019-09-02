Arts & Entertainment

Kevin Hart suffers "major back injuries" in California car crash

CALABASAS, California -- Actor-comedian Kevin Hart has been injured in the crash of a vintage muscle car in the hills above Malibu.

A California Highway Patrol collision report says the 40-year-old Hart was a passenger in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that went off Mulholland Highway and rolled down an embankment around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

The report says Hart and the driver, 28-year-old Jared Black, both suffered "major back injuries" and were taken to hospitals.

Another passenger, 31-year-old Rebecca Broxterman, only complained of pain.

The CHP report says the car immediately went out of control as it turned from a canyon road onto the highway.

The report says the driver was not under the influence of alcohol.

A Hart representative did not immediately reply to messages.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmalibulos angeles countycar crashphiladelphia newscar accidententertainmentkevin hartu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Record-setting Dorian keeps pounding north Bahamas
AccuWeather: Spotty Showers, Strong Storms Today
Police chase, shooting ends in crash; 4 injured including 2 officers
Philly community staying in touch with family in Bahamas during hurricane
Summer winding down at the Jersey shore
Woman shot, killed in North Philadelphia; suspect sought
Pedestrian hurt after hit-and-run accident in Sea Isle City: Police
Show More
Sunday services held outside after massive church fire
Man arrested at Six Flags after police find weapons in car
Cars catch fire inside Lankenau Medical Center parking garage
Gunman in deadly Midland-Odessa shooting identified
Public warned of possible measles exposure in central Pa.
More TOP STORIES News