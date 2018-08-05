ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Lance Bass thwarted in effort to buy 'Brady Bunch' house in Studio City

EMBED </>More Videos

Pop star Lance Bass thought he was the winning bidder to buy the "Brady Bunch" house in Studio City only to be told later that a corporate buyer with unlimited resources is pushing him out.

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (WPVI) --
Former pop star Lance Bass announced with joy Saturday he had been the winning bidder to purchase the "Brady Bunch" house in the San Fernando Valley.

But a few hours after sharing the news on Twitter, the NSYNC member said he was "feeling heartbroken" when it appeared he might not be the winning bidder after all.

Bass said after being told he was the winning bidder, he was later informed that another buyer, possibly a Hollywood studio, was prepared to acquire the property "at any cost."

"They will outperform any bid with unlimited resources," he wrote.

"I'm hurt and saddened by this highly questionable outcome," he added.



The iconic home is located on Dilling Street in Studio City and served as the exterior for "The Brady Bunch," which aired on ABC from 1969 to 1974.

The asking price was nearly $2 million but no word on how much Bass bid or how much the competing buyer is willing to pay.

When Bass initially thought he would be the buyer, he gushed with enthusiasm over plans to fix up the house, but retain its "Brady Bunch" flavor.


At that time, Maureen McCormick - also known as Marcia Brady - congratulated Bass and he replied she'd be his first dinner guest.



One of the other bidders for the home was "Property Brothers" star Jonathan Silver Scott, who offered his help to Bass renovating the property.

RELATED: 'Brady Bunch' house up for sale for nearly $2M
EMBED More News Videos

The Studio City house featured in "The Brady Bunch" is up for sale, and the iconic home can be yours for just under $2 million.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrityreal estatecelebrity homestelevision
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Walmart may create own video streaming service
12 back-to-school movies that earn an A+
Underwood, Paisley returning as CMA hosts for 11th year
Ewan McGregor and Pooh talk on new 'Christopher Robin' movie
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with car that was allegedly street racing
Police: Nurse stabbed by woman trying to stab sick father
8-year-old dies after mistaking meth for breakfast cereal
Postal worker reunites with teen he saved from sex trafficking
New Mexico sheriff: Compound searched, 11 kids removed
2008 Phillies championship team to be honored before game
1 person injured after shots were fired at Philadelphia block party
Police investigate triple shooting in Germantown
Show More
Man critical after being shot in Kensington
3 hospitalized after collision in North Philadelphia
Trump rips LeBron James' smarts hours before rally in Ohio
Brian Dawkins inducted into the Hall of Fame
Man dies after being shot 5 times in Olney
More News