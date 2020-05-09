Little Richard, rock 'n' roll pioneer, dead at 87

NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- Little Richard, the flamboyant singer, songwriter, and musician known for a string of rock and roll hit songs and fiery showmanship, has died, according to his pastor. He was 87.The cause of death was not known Saturday.Born Richard Wayne Penniman in Macon, Georgia, he was discovered by gospel and soul legend Sister Rosetta Tharpe when he was 14 years old, according to a 2018 article in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Penniman dropped out of school after the ninth grade and went on the road to perform R&B music.His first big hit, of which he may be best known for, 'Tutti Frutti,' reached number 2 on the Billboard charts in 1955.A feature on Little Richard in Billboard Magazine in 2017 highlighted about his religious faith, his sexuality, and the long conflict while enjoying six decades of musical success."Regardless of whatever you are, he loves you. I don't care what you are," Little Richard said. "He loves you and he can save you. All you've got to do is say, 'Lord, take me as I am. I'm a sinner.' But we all have sinned and come short of the glory of God."Hits like 'Good Golly, Miss Molly,' 'Long Tall Sally,' demonstrated Little Richard's penchant for high energy performances that seemed controversial at the time of their release, even for the musician himself.At one point in his career, Little Richard declared rock 'n' roll was "the Devil's work," abandoned music for Bible college and became a preacher.He returned to the stage in the 60s after the arrival of the Beatles and continued to perform for six decades.