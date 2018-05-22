AMERICAN IDOL

Local American Idol singers shine in finale

EMBED </>More Videos

Local contestants shine in Idol finale. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on May 22, 2018. (WPVI)

There is a new American Idol.

But while 20-year-old Maddie Poppe was crowned the winner during Monday night's finale, it was not a bad night for our three local contestants who made the Top 7.

East Fall's Michael J. Woodard, Langhorne's Catie Turner, and West Philadelphia's Dennis Lorenzo returned to the stage and performed with some impressive singers.

Katy Perry & Catie Turner Perform "Part of Me"
Yolanda Adams & Michael J. Woodard Sing "What The World Needs Now"
Gary Clark, Jr., Cade Foehner & Dennis Lorenzo Sing "Bright Lights"


Woodard also had an amazing moment with Philadelphia's own Patti LaBelle.

Woodard posted on Instagram, "I can't believe Patti asked to meet me. @MSPATTILABELLE you have no idea what this meant." He then said she asked for a photo.


LaBelle performed with contestants Ada Vox during the show.

Patti LaBelle & Ada Vox Perform "Lady Marmalade"


------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentamerican idol
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Watch: Meet the 2018 American Idol winner
AMERICAN IDOL
American Idol Bus Tour Auditions in Philadelphia
Local American Idol stars come home for concert in Upper Darby
Next season's 'American Idol' bus tour dates announced
And the next 'American Idol' is...
Watch: Meet the 2018 American Idol winner
More american idol
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
American Idol Bus Tour Auditions in Philadelphia
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News