ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Luke Perry hospitalized in LA area after paramedics called to his home for reported stroke patient

EMBED </>More Videos

Luke Perry came to fame with his role as Dylan McKay in "Beverly Hills 90210."

LOS ANGELES --
Luke Perry has been hospitalized in the Los Angeles area after paramedics were called to the actor's home in response to a reported stroke patient.

The actor's representative said Perry was under observation a the hospital Thursday morning,

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the "Beverly Hills, 90210" actor's home in Sherman Oaks Wednesday shortly before 9:40 a.m. regarding a request for medical aid.

According to dispatch audio, the medical aid was in response to a stroke patient.

The 52-year-old was transported by an ambulance to a local hospital.

Perry shot to fame for his role as Dylan McKay on the hit 1990s TV show, "90210." More recently, he is currently part of the cast of "Riverdale."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrityhealthstrokehospitalactormedical emergency
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Gaga rolls eyes at post-Oscars Cooper romance rumors
PA Ballet's Spring Season
Pennsylvania Ballet "Giselle" Sweepstakes
'A Star is Born' encore coming to theaters with new footage
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Watch for snow during Friday morning commute
Philadelphia area prepares for Friday snow
Israel attorney general recommends charges against Netanyahu
State board rules on Eagle's fan 'football flu' dispute
Truck, car collide in Warrington; 1 reported trapped
Route 309 reopens after crashes involving 20 vehicles in Montco
Civil rights legend remembered through food
Gaga rolls eyes at post-Oscars Cooper romance rumors
Show More
Child found safe after armed carjacking, suspects on the loose
Did cult involvement play a role in Morrisville murders?
"Pray for the town of Morrisville:" Vigil held for 5 family members
Delivery driver accused of dipping testicles in customer's salsa
Video shows 3-year-old girl thrown across room at day care
More News