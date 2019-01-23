Meek Mill, Jay-Z announce start of criminal justice reform effort

They appeared on stage in New York on Wednesday to announce the launch of "Reform."
The goal is to shine a light on social and racial inequalities within the system.
Meek Mill, who was released from prison last April after spending five months behind bars after a controversial sentence for a probation violation, has been outspoken about his desire to see change.
He says the current system ensnares young black people and aims to keep them incarcerated instead of opting to rehabilitate them.
"Every time I started to further my life with the music industry, traveling the world and traveling worldwide - and actually making money to be able to provide for my family and take them out of that ruthless environment - every year there was something that brought me back to ground zero, and it was probation. I always wondered what happened to the people that was in situations worse than mine," Mill said.
Also among those involved are Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.
