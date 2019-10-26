Arts & Entertainment

Mermaids swimming to Adventure Aquarium for weeklong stay

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Mermaids will be part of our world starting next Saturday.

Mermaids and pirates will be coming to the Adventure Aquarium in Camden for a weeklong stay.



Guests of the aquarium will be able to see the Wands and Wishes Mermaids dive in the 550,000 Shark Realm exhibit.

The largest collection of sharks on the East Coast, as well as stingrays and schools of menhaden will glide past the mermaids.

Guests can also take a photo with their favorite mermaid and pirate, as well complete a special mermaid treasure map.

The mermaids and pirates will be at the Adventure Aquarium from November 2 through November 10.



