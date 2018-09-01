MoviePass to no longer offer annual subscriptions

MoviePass customers are in store for even more changes.
The company says it will no longer offer annual subscriptions.
Instead, members will have the option to switch to a monthly subscription or cancel altogether.
This is the latest change for MoviePass, which previously allowed its customers to see a movie a day in theatres.
It recently changed its program to just three movies a month, and some box office hits are not available for viewing.
entertainment u.s. & world movies
