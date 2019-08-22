Arts & Entertainment

MTV receives backlash for new 'Ghosted' reality show

There's big backlash against MTV's latest reality show with many saying it promotes stalking.

The new docu-series titled, "Ghosted: Love Gone Missing" helps distraught people track down people who have left them high and dry, ghosted by someone they love.

In the show the hosts double as investigators, following "every lead to track down the 'ghost'" who will then go face-to-face with the person he or she hurt.

Some people think this is way too personal, and maybe a bit dangerous, questioning whether it promotes harassment and stalking.
