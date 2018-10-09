Music's biggest names preparing for American Music Awards

The stars are aligning for the American Music Awards and are ready to take the stage live Monday night on 6abc.The biggest names in the music biz are on tap for one of the biggest nights in Hollywood.With the big announcement from Berks County's own Taylor Swift that she will be opening the show, anticipation is growing for the American Music Awards. This is Swift's first awards show performance in nearly three years.But she's not the only one returning to the stage. Marian Carey, who hasn't been at the AMAs since 2008, will be debuting her new song off her album. Other star-studded performances during the show include Cardi B, Carrie Underwood, Khalid, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabelllo and even Jennifer Lopez."Ciara and Missy Elliott, Post Malone - it's a really great mix of different kinds and different genres of music but it's all of the best," said host, Tracee Ellis RossRoss, the star of ABC's his comedy Black-ish, is also back for a second year hosting the AMAs. She's been fine-tuning her own opening monologue, admitting she's stepping out of her comfort zone"The only request I have of everyone out there that's going to watch is to pull up a deep well of compassion and bring up that part of you that's rooting for your friend trying something new," she tells Action News.The show will be broadcast live Monday night from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.The AMAs also award fan favorites like tour of the year, favorite social artist and collaboration of the year."That's one of the special things about the AMAs is that the fans vote, so it really is a reflection of what everyone is loving, which I think makes it the best party of the year," added Ross.You can also expect a tribute to Aretha Franklin, which will be led by Gladys Knight.The 46th annual American Music Awards airs Monday night at 8pm on 6abc.Cardi B and Drake lead the nominations with 8 each.------