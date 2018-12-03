MARVEL

New 'Captain Marvel' trailer released: Watch it here

EMBED </>More Videos

Everything begins with a hero. Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel. (Marvel Studios)

It's a great day to be a Marvel fan.

During "Monday Night Football" on ESPN on Monday evening, the studio released the newest trailer for its upcoming film "Captain Marvel."

Set in the 1990s, "Captain Marvel" is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the MCU that follows the journey of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes. When a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and her allies at the center of it all.


The film also stars Jude Law, Annette Bening, Ben Mendelsohn, Clark Gregg, Gemma Chan, and Samuel L. Jackson as a younger Nick Fury.

"Captain Marvel" hits theaters on March 8, 2019.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel, ESPN and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmarvelmarvel comicsmovie newsmovies
Related
WATCH: "Captain Marvel" official trailer released
MARVEL
Marvel's Stan Lee has died at 95
Ryan Coogler to write, direct 'Black Panther' sequel
WATCH: "Captain Marvel" official trailer released
New images of 'Captain Marvel' show Brie Larson in costume
More marvel
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Philadelphia Metropolitan Opera House reopens
Disney's Mary Poppins Returns Screening Sweepstakes
Oosterhouse talks 'Heavyweights' episode of 'Light Fight'
'A Charlie Brown Christmas' to air on ABC
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Philly officer shot in line of duty: "I was extremely lucky"
Plane with remains of Bush arrives in Washington
Philadelphia Metropolitan Opera House reopens
AccuWeather: Turning Colder
Secret Santa pays off $29K worth of layaway items at Walmart
Shapiro and church leaders discuss protecting houses of worship
Police ID 3 bodies found wrapped in blankets, $60K reward offered
Flyers name Chuck Fletcher as new General Manager
Show More
Phillies get Segura from Mariners for Santana, Crawford
FBI agents search home of Atlantic City's first-term mayor
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-495 in Del.
Suspect charged after body found in blood-soaked carpet
Schedule for George H.W. Bush's funeral events this week
More News