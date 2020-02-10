Oscars

Oscars red carpet: Janelle Monae's hooded gown took 600 hours to make, covered in 170,000 crystals

LOS ANGELES -- Janelle Monae shined at the 2020 Oscars. Literally.

The singer/actress wore a custom-made Ralph Lauren gown adorned in 170,000 Swarovski crystals to the red carpet at the 92nd Academy Awards.

The silver dress, complete with long sleeves and a buzzworthy hood, required more than 600 hours of expert hand-embroidery.

RELATED: Oscars 2020 red carpet fashion


"She always brings such drama to the carpet in such an elegant way," E! style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi said of Monae's look. Monae, along with Eilish and Billy Porter (in a golden feather top and orange ball skirt), show trends aren't everything. The trend was to be yourself."



The hostless ceremony opened with a bold and rousing performance by Monae, kicking off the show with "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" and weaving new, relevant lyrics into her own song "Come Alive," with some help from the multi-faceted Billy Porter.

"I'm so proud to be standing here as a black queer artist telling stories," Monae said. "Happy Black History Month."

RELATED: What stars wore on red carpet, at after parties


The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsacademy awardsred carpet fashionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Zack Gottsagen makes history as 1st Oscars presenter with Down syndrome
Red Carpet Rundown: Live recap of the fashion of Hollywood's biggest night
Oscars 2020 Winners Full List
Eminem surprises Oscars with 'Lose Yourself'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Danielle Outlaw starts first day as Philly's new police commissioner
2 stabbed near popular bar in South Phillly, police say
Oscars 2020 Winners Full List
Brad Pitt gets political in Oscars 2020 acceptance speech
Coronavirus: Passengers allowed to board NJ cruise ship again
AccuWeather: Periods Of Rain Today, More This Week
Grief counselors to be at school after staffer dies in Toms River fire
Show More
Fire erupts in Delaware church after Sunday services
Pa. school to be closed Monday due to train derailment
Legacy of entertainer, activist Paul Robeson continued in West Philly
'Parasite' wins 4 Oscars, including best picture
Renee Zellweger on Oscar-winning portrayal of Judy Garland: 'She's heroic'
More TOP STORIES News