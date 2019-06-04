Chester County native Emma Boettcher defeats 'Jeopardy' star James Holzhauer

PHILADELPHIA -- A woman with ties to the Delaware Valley took down Jeopardy star James Holzhauer on Monday night.
James Holzhauer's record-breaking 32-game winning streak came to an end when Emma Boettcher, a Paoli native and Conestoga High School grad emerged victorious.
The show's final clue was: "The line 'a great reckoning in a little room' in 'As You Like It' is usually taken to refer to this author's premature death."
Both Boettcher and Holzhauer correctly answered, "Who is Christopher Marlowe?"
Boettcher won the game with $46,801.
Holzhauer finished in second place with $24,799.
"Emma dominated her warmup games that day, and I knew she would make an extremely tough challenger," said Holzhauer. "I was still incredibly impressed by her courage on that 'True Daily Double.' I'm proud that it took a top-level player at her absolute best to eliminate me."
Holzhauer was vying to beat the record set by Ken Jennings. Jennings remains in the top spot for both lists: 74 games and $2,520,700 in winnings.
Holzhauer had won $2,462,216 through Friday's episode, leaving him a little more than $58,000 shy of Jennings' 2004 record.
"I never really believed I could win 75 shows, but I definitely thought I had a great shot at Ken's cash winnings record," said Holzhauer, who finished just $58,484 shy of Jennings' total.
