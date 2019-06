Chester County native Emma Boettcher defeats 'Jeopardy' star James Holzhauer

PHILADELPHIA -- A woman with ties to the Delaware Valley took down Jeopardy star James Holzhauer on Monday night.James Holzhauer's record-breaking 32-game winning streak came to an end when Emma Boettcher , a Paoli native and Conestoga High School grad emerged victorious.The show's final clue was: "The line 'a great reckoning in a little room' in 'As You Like It' is usually taken to refer to this author's premature death."Both Boettcher and Holzhauer correctly answered, "Who is Christopher Marlowe?"Boettcher won the game with $46,801.Holzhauer finished in second place with $24,799."Emma dominated her warmup games that day, and I knew she would make an extremely tough challenger," said Holzhauer. "I was still incredibly impressed by her courage on that 'True Daily Double.' I'm proud that it took a top-level player at her absolute best to eliminate me."Holzhauer was vying to beat the record set by Ken Jennings. Jennings remains in the top spot for both lists: 74 games and $2,520,700 in winnings.Holzhauer had won $2,462,216 through Friday's episode, leaving him a little more than $58,000 shy of Jennings' 2004 record."I never really believed I could win 75 shows, but I definitely thought I had a great shot at Ken's cash winnings record," said Holzhauer, who finished just $58,484 shy of Jennings' total.