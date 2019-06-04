Jeopardy controversy? Action News Morning Team talks James Holzhauer's strategy

The contestant to put a stop to 'Jeopardy James' was none other than a Chester County native.
Twenty-seven-year-old Emma Boettcher from Paoli is the new "Jeopardy!" champion.
Boettcher, a University of Chicago librarian, walked away with $46,801.
She was well-prepared. She had written her master's paper thesis on "Jeopardy!" Plus, according to the Chicago Tribune, Boettcher's undergad thesis at Princeton was on Shakespeare, which happened to be the Final Jeopardy category on Monday's episode.
Following his defeat, Holzhauer called Bottecher a "top-level player" who was at "her absolute best."
However, some viewers have sent messages questioning if Holzhauer was playing his best on his final appearance. There were questions about his final wager - $1,399 - and if he was trying as hard to win.
In an interview with The Action Network, Holzhauer said he was first "concerned with the contestant in third place, who had $11,000 heading into a Final Jeopardy."
"Betting big would have looked good for the cameras, but now I turn my straight bet (Emma misses) into a parlay (Emma misses and I get it right)," he said.
