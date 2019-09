Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade on 6abc Guide 2019: Here's what you need to know

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Click here for the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade website The 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade is known for having something for everyone - featuring 23 marching bands from across the nation, 15 balloons, 16 floats, 30 performances, as well as fan favorites from music, stage and screen right here in Philadelphia!Here's everything you need to know about the parade, now in its 99th year!Date: Thursday, November 28, 2019Time: Parade kicks off at 8:15 am from 20th & JFK in PhiladelphiaBroadcast on 6abc: 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. The parade will broadcast in high definition and closed-captionedHosts: Action News' Cecily Tynan, Rick Williams along with Adam Joseph, Karen Rogers, and Alicia Vitarelli* Begins at 20th and JFK Boulevard* Proceeds east on JFK to 16th Street* Turns left on 16th Street to the Ben Franklin Parkway* The parade continues northwest along the Ben Franklin Parkway* Ends at the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of ArtThe route is FREE and open to the public!* Metered street parking is FREE on Thanksgiving Day.* NO PARKING ZONES will remain in effect* For a list of garages and parking lots, visit PhilaPark.org/locator To be announced.To be announced.To be announced.To be announced.To be announced.To be announced.To be announced.To be announced.To be announced.Title Partner:Dunkin' ( dunkindonuts.com Major Corporate Sponsors:Acme Markets ( acmemarkets.com Ram Trucks ( ramtrucks.com NRG ( nrg.com Verizon Fios ( verizon.com Forman Mills ( formanmills.com ).This is the 100th year of Philadelphia's Thanksgiving Day Parade.Gimbel's started the tradition in 1920, and the department store continued to produce the parade until the company went out of business in 1986.That's when WPVI-TV and its corporate sponsors stepped in.6abc, which produces the parade in its entirety, has continued to build Philadelphia's Thanksgiving Day tradition, adding ABC Network celebrities, stars from music stage and screen, Disney characters, and local personalities, including members of the Action News team.WATM - Johnstown-Altoona, PA ABCWBOC - Salisbury, MD Fox21 (EBOC)WJET - Erie, PA ABCDCW50 - Washington, D.C. CWWSWB - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, PA CWWTVD - Raleigh/Durham, NC ABCWWHO-TV Columbus, OH CWWZVN-TV Fort Myers, FL ABC------