Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade on 6abc Guide 2019: Here's what you need to know

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI)
The 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade is known for having something for everyone - featuring 23 marching bands from across the nation, 15 balloons, 16 floats, 30 performances, as well as fan favorites from music, stage and screen right here in Philadelphia!
Here's everything you need to know about the parade, now in its 99th year!
PARADE TIME
Date: Thursday, November 28, 2019
Time: Parade kicks off at 8:15 am from 20th & JFK in Philadelphia
Broadcast on 6abc: 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. The parade will broadcast in high definition and closed-captioned
Hosts: Action News' Cecily Tynan, Rick Williams along with Adam Joseph, Karen Rogers, and Alicia Vitarelli
PARADE ROUTE
* Begins at 20th and JFK Boulevard
* Proceeds east on JFK to 16th Street
* Turns left on 16th Street to the Ben Franklin Parkway
* The parade continues northwest along the Ben Franklin Parkway
* Ends at the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art
The route is FREE and open to the public!
PARKING INFORMATION:
* Metered street parking is FREE on Thanksgiving Day.
* NO PARKING ZONES will remain in effect
* For a list of garages and parking lots, visit PhilaPark.org/locator
SPECIAL GUESTS
To be announced.
LOCAL STAGE PRODUCTIONS
To be announced.
ADDITIONAL PARKWAY PERFORMERS
To be announced.
2019 MARCHING BANDS
To be announced.
2019 BALLOONS
To be announced.
2019 FLOATS
To be announced.
2019 SPECIAL UNITS
To be announced.
2019 CHOIRS
To be announced.
2019 TAP SCHOOLS
To be announced.
SPONSORS
Title Partner:
Dunkin' (dunkindonuts.com)
Major Corporate Sponsors:
Acme Markets (acmemarkets.com)
Ram Trucks (ramtrucks.com)
NRG (nrg.com)
Verizon Fios (verizon.com)
Forman Mills (formanmills.com).
PARADE BACKGROUND
This is the 100th year of Philadelphia's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Gimbel's started the tradition in 1920, and the department store continued to produce the parade until the company went out of business in 1986.
That's when WPVI-TV and its corporate sponsors stepped in.
6abc, which produces the parade in its entirety, has continued to build Philadelphia's Thanksgiving Day tradition, adding ABC Network celebrities, stars from music stage and screen, Disney characters, and local personalities, including members of the Action News team.
OTHER TELECASTS
WATM - Johnstown-Altoona, PA ABC
WBOC - Salisbury, MD Fox21 (EBOC)
WJET - Erie, PA ABC
DCW50 - Washington, D.C. CW
WSWB - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, PA CW
WTVD - Raleigh/Durham, NC ABC
WWHO-TV Columbus, OH CW
WZVN-TV Fort Myers, FL ABC
------
