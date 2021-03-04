shark tank

Philly entrepreneur pitching 'Simply Good Jars' inside the 'Shark Tank'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This Friday night, a Philadelphia entrepreneur is swimming with the sharks.

Four years ago, Jared Cannon started "Simply Good Jars," a healthy, sustainable meal-in-a-jar concept.

He's now taking his pitch to "Shark Tank" with the dreams of expanding.

"My pitch is really about our story, where we stared and where we are going," Cannon says. "Our intention is to provide healthy food, making it accessible, and also promotes sustainability in our packaging. We also go into the story of our pivot, where we were, and what COVID forced us to do."

Pre-COVID, Cannon's cleverly stacked jars were popular in office buildings, airports and convention centers.

Then the world changed, but his product hasn't.

For every customer who finds a way to recycle or reuse the jar, he donates a meal to a local food organization through Feeding America.

The Temple University Fox School of Business alum says his goal is national distribution.

"To get a partner like a Shark, for us, would be game changing," he says. "It's everyone's dream. The hope here is that we can get partners on board to help us accelerate this far beyond our imagination."

So what were the judges like?

Cannon says they are energizing, terrifying and inspirational.

His episode airs on "Shark Tank" this Friday night at 8 p.m. on 6abc.
