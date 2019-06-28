PHOTOS: New Kids On The Block still have the right stuff

PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPVI) -- New Kids On The Block brought their "Mixtape Tour" to Philadelphia's Well Fargo Center.More than 30 years after releasing their first chart topping hit, the boy band legends wowed 'blockheads' with their performance on Thursday night.Entering the arena to screaming fans reliving the '80s and '90s age of music, Donnie Wahlberg, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Jonathan Knight and Danny Wood kicked off the night with "The Way," and going into "My Favorite Girl," "Dirty Dancing," and many other hits.Joining NKOTB for the throwback concert was fellow chart toppers Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature.