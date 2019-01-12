NETFLIX

Police say Utah teen crashed car during 'Bird Box Challenge'

Police say a teenager participating in the latest viral challenge is responsible for a crash on a parkway and will face reckless driving charges. (Layton City Police Dept.)

Police say a Utah teenager crashed into another car when she covered her eyes as part of the so-called "Bird Box Challenge."

Layton police Lt. Travis Lyman said Friday that the 17-year-old drifted into oncoming traffic and hit another car after she pulled a hat over her eyes to emulate "Bird Box," a Sandra Bullock movie on Netflix where characters must be constantly blindfolded to avoid visions that urge them to die.

RELATED: Netflix issues 'Bird Box Challenge' warning -- Do not hurt yourselves

Videos of people trying to do things while blindfolded have attracted widespread attention online, and Netflix tweeted a warning about the challenge last week.

No one was hurt in the Monday crash north of Salt Lake City.

Lyman says it should serve as a warning he never thought he'd have to give: Don't drive while blindfolded.
