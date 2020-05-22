Coronavirus

Drive-in theater makes comeback in South Jersey amid social distancing

By
HAMMONTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It's an old school concept with a modern feel. A pop-up drive-in theater called "Karpool Cinema," has opened in the parking lot of the Kathedral Events Center in Hammonton, New Jersey.

Thursday night's movie was Sonic the Hedgehog.

"When guests arrive on site we have a staff member direct them on where to park, that way they have the ability to open their tailgate, roll down the windows and enjoy," said Maximillian Rodio, executive director of Kathedral Events Center.

The lot can hold 75 vehicles, keeping them a safe distance from one another. Each vehicle is asked to park where you see an "x" -- that's about 10 feet apart. It's all in an effort to maintain social distancing.



"Oh my goodness! I'm so in support of this, love social distancing. It's my first drive-in movie!" said Rachel Rose.

The sound is transmitted through an FM radio station. The movie is projected onto a 40-foot screen.
For the Klotz family, this is the best way to get out of the house and still be safe.

"Everything is closed, so that's been especially hard with the little one," said Lory Klotz.

"We've just been stuck in the house, and we get this opportunity to get out and watch a movie," said Sierra Klotz

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

Nearly 39M have sought US jobless aid since coronavirus hit

CDC offers new guidance on how summer camps can, should operate amid pandemic

Can you catch coronavirus in a public restroom? Here's what experts say

Sisters thank nurse who took care of dying mother during COVID-19 fight

Some New Jersey churches to reopen in defiance of state order

Share your coronavirus story with Action News

Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero

For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentatlantic countymoviesentertainmentsocietycoronavirusfamilycommunity
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Philly's superstars come together for PHLove benefit concert
Philly's superstars come together for PHLove benefit concert
Shore towns prepare for a socially distanced Memorial Day weekend
South Philly Barbacoa focuses on feeding the needy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Governor Wolf could move some counties to 'green phase' soon
Man arrested for sexually assaulting ponies, police say
Delco man targeted over 100 boys on gaming site: DA
Officials grow frustrated with Gov. Wolf shutdown order
Man who filmed Ahmaud Arbery shooting arrested on felony murder charge
Suspect wanted in brutal assault as Delco gas station
Gov. Wolf signs bill allowing cocktails-to-go in Pa.
Show More
More New Jersey recreational activities get the green light
School District of Philadelpia considering all scenarios for the fall
CDC establishes new school reopening guidelines
Troubleshooters: Woes continue for those applying for unemployment
Shore towns prepare for a socially distanced Memorial Day weekend
More TOP STORIES News