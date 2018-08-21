Queen Latifah to receive 2018 Marian Anderson Award

Rap star and accomplished actress Queen Latifah has been announced as the 2018 Marian Anderson Award recipient.She will receive the 2018 Marian Anderson Award on November 20 during the 20th Anniversary Marian Anderson Award Gala and Concert at The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts."Queen Latifah, a true renaissance woman, is a musician, television and film actress, label president, author and entrepreneur. She has won a Grammy Award, an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, two NAACP Image Awards, an Academy Award nomination and accumulated sales of over two million records. Queen Latifah's artistic talent is matched by her commitment to philanthropic causes making her a perfect choice for the Marian Anderson Award," a statement read.The Marian Anderson Award honors critically acclaimed artists who have impacted society in a positive way, through their work and/or their support for an important cause.------