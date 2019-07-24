PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thousands of music fans got some satisfaction and crowded into Lincoln Financial Field Tuesday night to rock to the sounds of a legendary band.
The Rolling Stones came to town as part of a make-up concert that was canceled back in June when 76-year-old Mick Jagger underwent heart surgery.
Tuesday night he seemed to be doing just fine.
Christie Ileto has more from fans on the big show.
The Rolling Stones Rolling Stones rock Lincoln Financial Field
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More