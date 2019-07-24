Arts & Entertainment

The Rolling Stones Rolling Stones rock Lincoln Financial Field

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thousands of music fans got some satisfaction and crowded into Lincoln Financial Field Tuesday night to rock to the sounds of a legendary band.

The Rolling Stones came to town as part of a make-up concert that was canceled back in June when 76-year-old Mick Jagger underwent heart surgery.

Tuesday night he seemed to be doing just fine.

Christie Ileto has more from fans on the big show.
