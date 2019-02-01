ENTERTAINMENT

SEPTA employee wins big on Jeopardy!

SEPTA employee wins on Jeopardy! Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 1, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A Bucks County native is celebrating her big Jeopardy win.

Meghan Schulz is a SEPTA employee and lives in Bristol.



She told Action News she has wanted to be a contestant on the TV game show since she was a kid and was ecstatic when she got the call.

After auditioning and learning she made the cut, she flew out to California with her parents and fiance to tape her episode which aired Thursday night.

Schulz won, taking home more than $27,000, and will get to play again in Friday's episode.

Jeopardy! airs weeknights at 7 p.m. on 6abc.
