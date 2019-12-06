Arts & Entertainment

Taylor Swift recalls growing up on Pa. farm in new music video

Taylor Swift accepts the award for artist of the decade at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

By Brock Koller
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In her latest music video, Taylor Swift is remembering what it was like growing up on a farm in Pennsylvania at Christmastime.

The Berks County native released "Christmas Tree Farm" at the stroke of midnight Friday.

The video reached over 1.7 million views on YouTube in nine hours.

It is made up of family home movies showing Swift as a baby, toddler, and young girl enjoying the holidays on the Christmas tree farm called Pine Ridge Farm.



"I actually did grow up on a Christmas tree farm. In a gingerbread house, deep within the yummy gummy gumdrop forest. Where, funnily enough, this song is their national anthem. #ChristmasTreeFarm song and video out now," Swift tweeted.



The music superstar was born in Reading, Pennsylvania and grew up in nearby Wyomissing.

According to "The New Yorker", Swift's father, a stockbroker for Merrill Lynch, had bought the tree farm from a client.

Swift told "Esquire" in 2014:

It was such a weird place to grow up. But it has cemented in me this unnatural level of excitement about fall and then the holiday season. My friends are so sick of me talking about autumn coming. They're like, "What are you, an elf?"




Swift told the magazine that her job on the farm was picking the praying-mantis pods off of the trees.

"The only reason that was my job was because I was too little to help lift trees," Swift said.

Reps told "Billboard Magazine" that Swift wrote "Christmas Tree Farm" last Sunday.

