The year will see Marvel's follow-up to Avengers: Infinity War, Pixar's Toy Story 4, a new Star Wars episode and multiple live-action remakes of classic Disney movies.
Here's what you should know about the upcoming slate.
Captain Marvel
Release date: March 8
Captain Marvel is not only one of the first big movies of the year. It's also the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to center around a female superhero in the sole title role. Set in the 1990s, the film follows Carol Danvers (Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson) as she becomes one of the most powerful superheroes in the universe.
Dumbo
Release date: March 29
More than 77 years after the original animated classic, Disney is remaking the tale of a young elephant with enormous ears who learns to fly. The live-action retelling, directed by Tim Burton, has a cast that includes Eva Green, Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton and Danny DeVito.
Penguins
Release date: April 17
The team that brought you Born in China and Oceans is celebrating Earth Day yet again with a breathtaking tale from the natural world. DisneyNature's latest film follows Steve the penguin as he finds his mate and learns to be a dad in the brutal environment of Antarctica.
Avengers: Endgame
Release date: April 26
Nearly a year later, Marvel fans will finally find out what happens after Avengers: Infinity War. The first Avengers: Endgame trailer, which sees our heroes dealing with their bleak new reality after Thanos erased half the universe's population, broke a record just after it was released.
Aladdin
Release date: May 24
The live-action retelling of the 1992 animated film features Will Smith as the Genie, Aladdin's beloved companion. In December, Smith revealed his character's "human/disguise form," explaining that Genie's more recognizable blue color would also be back thanks to CGI.
Toy Story 4
Release date: June 21
It's been almost a decade since Toy Story 3 sent Andy off to college, and now your favorite toys are back for a new adventure with new friends. The film already has two teaser trailers and high expectations thanks to star Tom Hanks, who called the emotional ending "a moment in history."
RELATED: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen finish recording Toy Story 4
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Release date: July 5
Two years after the release of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's more comedic take on the teenage superhero in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Peter Parker and friends are back for a summer vacation in Europe. Jake Gyllenhaal is joining the MCU as Mysterio.
The Lion King
Release date: July 19
Beyonce is Nala. Donald Glover is Simba. James Earl Jones is back as Mufasa. Is it any wonder that the live-action take on the The Lion King is one of the most anticipated films of 2019?
Artemis Fowl
Release date: August 9
Based on the beloved fantasy book by Eoin Colfer, Artemis Fowl centers around a young criminal mastermind whose father has gone missing. The story has been described by the book's author as "Die Hard with fairies."
Frozen 2
Release expected in November
In 2013 the original Frozen thawed many a frozen heart as the film, especially its signature song "Let It Go," seeped into the public psyche in a way few animated films have. The sequel, which was announced back in 2015, does not yet have a trailer, but it's expected to hit theaters in November.
Star Wars Episode IX
Release expected in December
We still have a lot to learn about Star Wars: Episode IX (including its full title), but we do know that it will be helmed by J.J. Abrams, the director who brought you The Force Awakens. We also know that Princess Leia will be back, as Abrams said the film will use previously unreleased footage of the late Carrie Fisher in a way that honors her legacy.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station. Spider-Man is owned by Sony.