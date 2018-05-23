VIDEO: Sharrie Williams interviews Meek Mill

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3509016" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Rapper Meek Mill sat down for an interview with our Sharrie Williams on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

Since his release from jail on April 24th, rapper Meek Mill has been on a whirlwind tour, speaking out for criminal justice reform.On Tuesday, he went one-on-one with Action News anchor Sharrie Williams.He said he isn't really comfortable being in this new role of taking on the justice system, said he understands the responsibility that comes with being in this particular spotlight.He was the first to admit he's made mistakes, but he says there needs to be more fairness in how the system works.Mill spoke to Sharrie about being overwhelmed the day he walked out of prison last month."It was mind-blowing for me. I think I was watching Action News, I was watching at 4 o'clock, they do a count every day at 4 o'clock, and I watch the news and it says Meek Mill is up for bail and I said 'What?'' he said."My adrenaline was rushing because I already chalked up the next two years of my life. It was an overwhelming feeling to get hit with that news out of nowhere. Then when I walked outside there was a helicopter, then I'm flying to a basketball game. If felt like you were living in a dream," he said.Sharrie asked Meek Mill if he feels that sharing his personal story would contribute to helping thousands of others who are in a similar situation"I think right now is a perfect time. We have a D.A. who understands everyone in prison doesn't deserve to be there, and the A.G. in Pennsylvania supporting justice reform, a governor, a mayor who supports justice reform. I think it's the perfect season," he said."The biggest rapper from Philadelphia was just put in jail over a minor technical violation, I was sentenced to a state prison, the whole city of Philadelphia, the nation, the United States, spoke up on my behalf and supported. I think it's just the right time for me to participate and investing some of my energy and trying to change some of the errors in the justice system that have been placed upon us a long time now," he said.Mill, born Robert Rihmeek Williams, is in the planning stages of creating a foundation to bring more equality to the justice system.And his case isn't over: he's out on bail and has a court appearance next month.Sharrie spoke with Mill about his advice to young people, being a father, getting back in the music studio and that invitation from President Trump to discuss prison reform.See the entire interview in the video above.------