Walmart may create own video streaming service

Wal-Mart may create own video streaming service.

Walmart appears to be gearing up to take on video streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime.

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, the nation's largest retailer is considering its own subscription service.

It would allow members to watch movies and television shows for about $8 a month.

The target market is folks who live outside of big cities.

A decision on Walmart's video streaming service is expected by the end of the year.

