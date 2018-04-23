AMERICAN IDOL

WATCH: Philly's 4 singers' American Idol Top 14 performances

EMBED </>More Videos

Local 4 sing during Top 14 Idol show. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 23, 2018. (WPVI)

The top 14 contestants on American Idol are now singing for America's vote.

All four of our local contestants took the stage Sunday night.

Judge Luke Bryan suggested that Catie Turner of Langhorne could win it all. She sang "Take Me To Church" by Hozier.



The judges also pointed out that Dennis Lorenzo of West Philadelphia is showing a lot of different sides of his artistry. He sang "In My Blood" by Shawn Mendes.


They didn't think Mara Justine of Galloway Township gave her best performance last night, but they praised her stage presence. She sang "This Is Me" From "The Greatest Showman."

Michael J. Woodard of East Falls was praised for drawing people into his music. He sang "Titanium" by David Guetta & Sia.
Voting is open until 9 a.m. Monday. You can vote online at AmericanIdol.com/vote, in the American Idol app or via text.

How to vote for your favorite American Idol contestant
Their fate is in your hands, American Idol fans.


Four contestants will be eliminated Monday night to make the Top 10.

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. on 6abc.

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentamerican idol
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
How to vote for your favorite American Idol contestant
AMERICAN IDOL
American Idol Bus Tour Auditions in Philadelphia
Local American Idol stars come home for concert in Upper Darby
Next season's 'American Idol' bus tour dates announced
And the next 'American Idol' is...
Watch: Meet the 2018 American Idol winner
More american idol
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
American Idol Bus Tour Auditions in Philadelphia
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News