New 'Lady and the Tramp' trailer released before Disney+ launch

Check out the new trailer released Monday:
"Lady and the Tramp" will be available on the Disney+ streaming service when it launches on Nov. 12, 2019, in the United States. Click here to learn more about Disney+ on the streamer's official website.
Disney describes the 2019 film as "a timeless retelling of the 1955 animated classic" that follows "a pampered house dog and a tough but lovable stray [as they] embark on an unexpected adventure and, despite their differences, grow closer and come to understand the value of home."
It features the voices of Tessa Thompson (Lady), Ashley Jensen (Jock), Benedict Wong (Bull), Justin Theroux (Tramp), Sam Elliott (Trusty) and Janelle Monáe (Peg). Kiersey Clemons, Thomas Mann and Yvette Nicole Brown also appear in the film.
Monday's trailer release coincided with the announcement of "basically everything" that will be available in the Disney+ library, which features a vast collection of films and television series from Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Lucasfilm and National Geographic. Click here to learn more about what shows and films are coming to Disney+.
Disney released a poster and the first trailer for the film back in August during the company's D23 Fan Expo.
