Weekend Happenings - August 2, 2019

It's time for Musikfest 2019!
Tonight (Friday) on the main stage will be the Chainsmokers, followed by performances throughout the festival by Lady Antebellum, Weezer, Incubus, Godsmack and Brad Paisley just to new a few.
The Steve Weiss Mallet Festival kicks off tonight (Friday) at the Barnes Museum. From 6-9p.m. you can enjoy music from some of the top mallet players in the world. There will also be a performance Saturday at Chris' Jazz Café and another at the Barnes on Sunday.
Bartram's Garden is going retro tonight with a kid-friendly black light community party. There will be a promenade featuring steppers and a drum line plus stilt walkers. Bartram's Garden is at 5400 Lindbergh Boulevard from 6-10p.m.
North Broad Street is shutting down for bikers, walkers and runners on Saturday from 8a.m.-1p.m for the return of "Philly Free Streets". Enjoy interactive programming, drawing with sidewalk chalk or a beach on the street. And it's free.
2nd Street is also closing in Northern Liberties on Sunday for the six-block-long 2nd Street Festival from Noon-10p.m. There will be street-side beer gardens, performers, food vendors, shopping and live music.
It's all about peaches on Saturday at Linvilla Orchards in Media. It runs from 8a.m.to 7p.m. The annual peach festival will not only highlight the seasonal treat, attendees can jump on a hayride, play some games or pick your own fruit.
Weather-wise it's the perfect week to welcome the return of the Franklin Square Fountain. Daily fountain performances begin at Noon, while evening shows start at six.
Parks on Tap is at Gorgas Park in Roxborough while Trails on Tap pops up at riverfront Park in Norristown.
Philadelphia Women's Theatre Festival returns for its 5th year with shows about women from Philadephia's past at the Hamilton Family Arts Center in Old City. Shows run through Sunday.
