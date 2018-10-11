ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Will Smith, the Genie, reveals first poster for Disney's live-action 'Aladdin'

EMBED </>More Videos

Will Smith, the Genie, reveals first poster for Disney's live-action 'Aladdin' on Wednesday, October 10, 2018. (Disney)

LOS ANGELES --
Will Smith can't wait for Disney's remake of "Aladdin."

The star on Wednesday revealed the live-action musical's first poster. Looking similar to the 1992 Robin Williams film, the poster features an ornate lamp and blue smoke along with the words: "Choose wisely." The film's release date of May 2019 also is listed.

Smith, who plays the Genie, wrote on Facebook: "LEMME OUT! Can't wait for y'all to see Me BLUE."


Naomi Scott, who played the Pink Ranger in the 2017 "Power Rangers" movie, is Princess Jasmine in the film, directed by Guy Ritchie.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentdisneywill smithmovie newsmovie
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Real Housewives' husband Joe Giudice to be deported
#ChooseKindness campaign aims to stop bullying
Gervais talks 'Child Support' season 2, addition to TGIF
Kids ramp up the fun on ABC's 'Single Parents'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
What Philadelphia area can expect from Tropical Storm Michael
Michael charges into Southeast after slamming north Florida
AccuWeather: Flash Flood Watch This Afternoon and Tonight
Police: Boyfriend shoots woman after she runs to neighbor
1 dead, 1 wounded in West Philadelphia shooting
US, Russia astronauts make emergency landing after NASA launch
'Real Housewives' husband Joe Giudice to be deported
Trump holds Pa. rally, prays for hurricane victims
Show More
Police: 71-year-old shoots 70-year-old with shotgun
Veteran convicted of threatening N.J. congressman
Dozens of polio-like cases reported nationwide; 2 in Philadelphia
'My heart is racing': Ginger Zee reacts to Michael making landfall
Sixers' Joel Embiid visits Frankford Boys & Girls Club
More News