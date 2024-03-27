World-famous psychotherapist, best-selling author kicks off US tour in Philadelphia

Fans say Esther Perel's podcast is the closest thing to having her as your own therapist.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- World-famous psychotherapist, best-selling author, and relationship guru Esther Perel is kicking off her live U.S. tour in Philadelphia.

Perel has been called the goddess of love and connection.

Fans say her podcast is the closest thing to having her as your own therapist.

On April 4, you can step into her office at The Met Philadelphia and watch the theater come alive with every emotion from laughter to love, fear, and grief.

"There's a reason I chose Philadelphia as the first city," Perel says. "I felt like the ego will be a little less and the authenticity a little more."

Perel famously says: "Your relationships are your story. I invite you to write well and edit often."

When you enter her space at The Met, she says you should enter with openness and curiosity.

"Come alone, come with friends, or come with people you don't know because I will make sure that you don't leave without knowing anybody," Perel says. "Come with your partner, come on a first date for sure. And definitely come on a second date. My goal will be to get you to have a third date."

Come at any age, she says, and any stage of life or relationship status.

Come open, ready to feel, share, and crack open your story. She hopes you will leave invigorated and with a new perspective.

"Hopefully for some of us, we will get us unstuck in stories that don't serve us, and hopefully create new stories, which means new perspectives, new narratives, new behaviors, and sometimes new partners," she says.

Perel says sometimes what happens after the show is equally amazing, from the conversations to the connections.

"An Evening with Esther Perel: The Future of Relationships, Love and Desire" is on April 4 at The Met.

For tickets and more information, visit LiveNation.com.