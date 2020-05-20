Mich. girl dreams up tiny face mask to protect tooth fairy during coronavirus pandemic

HOLLAND, Mich. -- A 7-year-old in Michigan came up with a cute idea to protect the tooth fairy during the coronavirus pandemic: a tiny, fairy-sized face mask.
Evolette Westhouse lost her tooth after an accidental kick in the face from a cousin while they were playing on the hammock. Her mom Kayla pulled out the tooth, but Evolette had concerns about leaving the tooth out for the tooth fairy amid calls for social distancing.
"The tooth fairy is just kind of a human with wings, a tiny little pixie human with wings, so can't she get the coronavirus?" Evolette told local television station WXMI-TV.
Kayla stayed up late to find a solution to keep the tooth fairy safe during the outbreak.
"I may have cut my fingers a few times because it was so small," Kayla said. "The next day, we woke up and I had the mask ready. Evolette wrote her note to the tooth fairy, and that night we put it under the pillow."
'It was really hard," Kayla added. "I had to iron it quite a bit to get those little pleats in there and make sure it could pop out and cover her nose and chin, no gaps."
The next morning, Evolette awoke to find a dollar from the tooth fairy and a note thanking her for her thoughtfulness: "Thank you so much for the mask. You are such a considerate young lady. I am so happy to be able to help not spread germs as I go from place to place...Say 'Thank You' to your mom for sewing my mask. She seems like the best mom ever. Be sure to tell her that as often as you can."
Before the tooth fairy project, Evolette had been helping her mother make face masks for full-sized humans. Kayla said she is glad her daughter has responded well to recent conversations around germs and staying safe.
"It was nice to hear she was listening to those things and understood those and have enough mindset to say, 'Hey I better make one for the tooth fairy, she's going to get pretty close,'" Kayla said.
