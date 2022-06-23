dashcam video

Vermont man swings excavator bucket at troopers to stop son's arrest: Police

Wayne Tallman now faces charges including reckless endangerment and assault on a protected official.
HARDWICK, Vermont (WPVI) -- A Vermont man is facing charges after police say he tried to attack them with heavy machinery as troopers were arresting his son.

The incident was captured on police dashcam video.

It occurred last Tuesday in Hardwick as state police were arresting 24-year-old Brandon Tallman on burglary and assault charges stemming from a prior incident, affiliate WCAX-TV reports.

Police say the man's parents were at the home and tried to stop the arrest.

Brandon Tallman

Vermont State Police



Video shows the suspect's mother, Amy Tallman, 48, getting into a scuffle with Troopers Skylar Velazquez and Gabe Schrauf.

That's when police say the man's father, Wayne Tallman, 52, got into the cab of an excavator that was parked on the driveway.

With the troopers' focus on Brandon Tallman and his mother on the ground, the video shows the man's father lowering the bucket of the excavator and swinging it at the police.



"Wayne proceeded to operate an excavator and recklessly maneuvered the bucket near the Troopers and their cruisers in an attempt to prevent them from arresting the suspect," the police report said.

The video shows Trooper Schauf pointing his gun at the man but does not fire.

All three family members were taken into custody.

Wayne Tallman now faces charges including reckless endangerment and assault on a protected official.

Amy Tallman has been charged with impeding an officer.
