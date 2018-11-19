Exchange student accused of Delaware Co. school threat to be deported

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) --
A Taiwanese exchange student, accused of threatening to "shoot up" his Delaware County high school, won't face any more jail time, but he will be deported.

An-Tso Sun has been in custody since police found more than 1,600 rounds of ammunition and weapons at his host family's home last March.

The 18-year-old claims the threat against Monsignor Bonner Archbishop Prendergast High School was only a joke.

The prosecution wanted Sun to serve at least two years behind bars. But instead the judge agreed to deport him, citing his strong family support system.
