EXCLUSIVE: Carjacking victim speaks out after stolen SUV used in South Philly robbery spree

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man whose SUV was used in a series of violent robberies after he was carjacked at gunpoint spoke exclusively to Action News Wednesday night.

Jonah Peterson had just left a concert Saturday. He went to his car parked in a lot under a bridge on the 1100 block of Front Street when he found himself face-to-face with a masked gunman.

"The car door opened, I turned to my left and there was a man with a gun pointed at my head," Peterson said. "I thought I was going to die. I really thought I was going to die."



The gunman made off with Peterson's wallet, backpack and Nissan Rogue.

The same SUV was then used in more than a half dozen armed robberies nights later.

The lawlessness played out in South Philadelphia within a span of two hours.

Surveillance video was released of the armed robbery on the 1700 block of Johnston Street.

The victim, Salvatore, was approached by three suspects.

"He pistol whips me in my face and took some of my stuff and they started running off, and the car was parked right down the street," Salvatore said.

The suspects would eventually abandon the getaway car in the same vicinity where they carjacked Peterson.

Peterson spotted his stolen SUV on the news.

Detectives are now beefing up patrols in the area to calm the nerves of rattled residents.

"This has been really traumatic for me," Peterson said. "I've just been telling people I'm just glad I'm still here, I'm glad I'm still alive."

Police are looking for at least three suspects. Detectives will process his SUV for fingerprints and other DNA.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 215-686-TIPS.
