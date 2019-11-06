Armed robbery spree in South Philadelphia linked to carjacked SUV, police say

Map of the locations of several armed robberies that happened within the span of approximately 2 hours in Southwest Philadelphia Tuesday night.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for three suspects who they say committed at least seven armed robberies in less than two hours in South Philadelphia on Tuesday night."We are looking at serial criminals, serial robbers, that committed a series of crimes all mainly in South Philadelphia in the third district, which is east of Broad Street between South Street and Oregon Avenue," according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.The robberies all took place between 10:30 p.m. and midnight. The victims were all walking or standing in a street when they were robbed.Police said the robberies occurred at the following locations:1700 block of Johnston Street2900 block of South 7th Street600 block of Tasker StreetThe intersection of 9th and Oregon streetsThe intersection of 8th and Oregon streets1100 block of Tasker street"They described three males wearing all dark clothing with bandannas covering their face, one, two, or all three, were armed with a gun," said Small.At least one of the victims was pistol-whipped.Police say the vehicle the robbers used was carjacked on Saturday night from the 1100 block of Front Street.Officers on patrol located the carjacked Nissan Rogue early Wednesday morning in a lot on Front Street under I-95 in Pennsport.Investigators said they were able to confirm it was the same vehicle because the license plate was not changed by the suspects."We had the description of the vehicle as well the occupants broadcasted every few minutes, so every officer throughout the city- more specifically in South Philly- was driving around everywhere looking for this vehicle," Small explained.Investigators say there were items in the vehicle, including a backpack and wallet, that fit the description of some of the stolen items.The Nissan was towed to a police garage."That's where it will be dusted for fingerprints, also be swabbed for any DNA that we can find, and there will be a full investigation conducted into this vehicle, so hopefully we can identify the perpetrator or perpetrators," said Small.