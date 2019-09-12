Exclusive video shows men placing mail bins on Philly street

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5534192" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Discarded mail found on road in Hunting Park: Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on September 12, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A federal investigation is underway on why dozens of U.S. Postal Service bins, some full of mail, were dumped onto the side of a Philadelphia street.In exclusive video obtained by Action News, two men could be seen pulling up to 6th and Wingohocking streets in Hunting Park around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.They get out of their vehicle and proceed to open the trunk where the bins were being kept.The two men proceed to remove the bins and place them on the sidewalk.It took them over two minutes to take out all the bins.As this was happening, some of the neighbors asked the men what they were doing.Later that night, an Action News photographer stumbled upon the bizarre scene while covering an unrelated story.Officers and postal crews could be seen picking up and sorting through the scattered mail that littered the street.Some of the mail had already been opened. Inside the bins were bills, school report cards, packages, and small boxes.The postal service is leading the investigation.