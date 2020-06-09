1 dead after explosion, fireworks rock Zionsville, Lehigh County

We can see the truck trailers that Firefighters are pouring water that were loaded with fireworks and somehow caught fire setting off explosions in the 8400 block of Orchard in Zionsville, LeHigh county. @6abc pic.twitter.com/UfwoQ5l4M6 — Dann Cuellar (@DannCuellar) June 9, 2020

ZIONSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials say one person has died after an explosion rocked Zionsville, Lehigh County on Tuesday afternoon.It happened along the 8400 block of Orchard Road.Chopper 6 was over the scene around 3 p.m. as the mangled metal from a tractor-trailer was still smoking on the ground.Video obtained by Action News shows fireworks going off as heavy smoke billowed into the sky from the blast.The victim has not yet been identified.There was no immediate word on what caused the explosion.