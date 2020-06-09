1 dead after explosion, fireworks rock Zionsville, Lehigh County

ZIONSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials say one person has died after an explosion rocked Zionsville, Lehigh County on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened along the 8400 block of Orchard Road.



Chopper 6 was over the scene around 3 p.m. as the mangled metal from a tractor-trailer was still smoking on the ground.

Emergency crews were on the scene in Zionsville, Lehigh County after a reported truck explosion.



Video obtained by Action News shows fireworks going off as heavy smoke billowed into the sky from the blast.

Video shows fireworks igniting during tractor-trailer explosion in Zionsville, Pennsylvania on June 9, 2020.



The victim has not yet been identified.

There was no immediate word on what caused the explosion.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
